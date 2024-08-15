A beloved Netflix animated fantasy series will come to an end sooner than we’d like

The seventh and final season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed animated fantasy series The Dragon Prince officially has a release date, and it’s closer than you think.

Since its premiere in 2018, The Dragon Prince has been praised for its story, theme, and humor. Additionally, the cast and animation received rave reviews from critics. With the upcoming season being the series’ last, fans are understandably feeling bittersweet.

When is season 7 of The Dragon Prince premiering?

The seventh season of The Dragon Prince, also called Book 7 – Dark, will premiere on Netflix on December 19, 2024. This season will wrap up the Mystery of Aaravos storyline.

Netflix has released a short teaser alongside the season 7 release date announcement. The teaser features the Celestial Elves Astrid (Boone Williams) and Kosmo (Ethan Farrel), who were introduced to viewers in season 6.

Additionally, Netflix dropped three stills to hype fans up for the season’s premiere. One still features Rayla (Paula Burrows) and her adoptive father, Runaan (Jonathan Holmes).

Another still features Prince Zeran (Sasha Rojen) and Queen Aanya (Zelda Ehasz), alongside their companions Zyn and Glow Toad. The two appear to be in deep conversation; which makes sense given what happened to the kingdom of Katolis during the end of season 6.

The final still shows Ezra and his half-brother the high mage, Callum (Jack de Sena), alongside Crownguard soldier Corvus (Omari Newton).

As of this writing, Netflix has not given a go-signal on whether a spin-off or prequel of The Dragon Prince will be produced. However, its main production company Wonderstorm has revealed that it plans to develop a third arc to the series.

What is The Dragon Prince about?

The Dragon Prince showcases a group of hopefuls trying to stop a war between their kingdoms. For as long as they can remember, the western and eastern halves of the continent have been divided. Elves and other magical creatures live in Xadia, the east side of the continent. Meanwhile, humans live in the Five Kingdoms, located in the west.

Elves have the ability to wield primal magic by tapping into the sun, moon, stars, and more. Humans, on the other hand, are typically non-magical. However, they can learn to wield Dark Magic at a cost: taking a life.

The Dragon Prince features a group of adventurers and unlikely comrades who aim to bring peace between the humans and the elves. However, this proves more difficult than imagined. Will they be able to do it?

