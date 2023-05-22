‘The Color Purple’ Trailer Has Captured the Essence of the Musical

The beloved novel The Color Purple, by Alice Walker, took the world by storm and has been adapted in many different forms. From the 1985 film from Steven Spielberg to the 2005 musical of the same name, the story of Celie and her long-lost sister Nettie is one that fans have long held dear, and now we have our first look at the upcoming film adaptation of the musical!

The musical book was done by Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. While the 1985 movie is a beloved classic of Spielberg’s filmography with a cast of Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and more, the new adaptation of the musical includes songs like “I’m Here,” which is Celie’s showstopping number (and a song made famous by LaChanze in the original production, and both Fantastia Barrino and Cynthia Erivo, who played Celie after).

It is a musical that has captivated audiences much like the novel and the film before it, and this trailer really is a perfect example as to why The Color Purple is a story we continue to come back to.

The film is directed by Blitz Bazawule and is produced by Spielberg, Winfrey, and Quincy Jones, who composed the original score for the 1985 film. The trailer highlights so much of what the stage musical really nails, and getting to see this cast bring it to life is very exciting. Not only is this cast absolutely stacked, but it also brings in performers who have played the roles on stage, as well! Including Barrino and Danielle Brooks!

Who is in The Color Purple cast?

If you’re already longing for more of Halle Bailey post-The Little Mermaid, you won’t have to wait long to see her again. Bailey is playing a younger version of Nettie (Celie’s sister), and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is playing the younger version of Celie. It’s such amazing casting and should make audiences excited for the film, and the rest of the cast is just as brilliant.

The cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino (who is making her major motion picture debut).

When is The Color Purple release date?

Right now, the film is set to release on December 25, which isn’t a rare release date. Many movies have a holiday release, and a story like this is one people will go to theaters to see. It’s also right around the time Spielberg’s movie was released (December 18).

The Color Purple plot is a story of sisterhood

The film, from Warner Bros., is described as follows: “Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple.” And it is a story of sisterhood, connection, and the bond born from trauma that these women share together. It is a story that many already know, but hopefully, this adaptation will usher in a new love for audiences, as well.

This Christmas, we can all see The Color Purple in theaters.

