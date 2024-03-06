‘The Buccaneers’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

One of the hottest period dramas on TV right now is The Buccaneers, and if you’ve already finished season 1, we’ve got all the info you’re looking for on the season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more below.

Because the WGA and SAG strikes took place last year—which movie and TV studios caused, and dragged out, by continually refusing employees’ demands for better pay and better working conditions until the strikes eventually worked—production was paused on The Buccaneers season 2. Like many other film and tv projects, production on season 2 has started once again. We don’t have a definitive date for season 2 yet, but the release window is expected to be late 2024 or early 2025.

As reported by Marie Claire, have confirmation from Apple TV+ that the entire main cast will return in season 2. This includes cast members such as Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, and more.

Created by Katherine Jakeways, whose acting credits include Sherlock, Horrible Histories, and Extras, The Buccaneers is a historical drama series released in 2023. The show is adapted from Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers, which was published posthumously in 1938.

The story is about a group of wealthy American women who go through various culture shock experiences while living in London. They must learn how to navigate British high society, all while trying to find potential husbands. It’s a narrative about social mobility and the difficulties of love in upper-class echelons.

So far, a few critics have hailed the show as an effective girl-power drama in league with shows like Bridgerton. As we’ve talked about before, the show is pretty addictive to watch.

Potential spoilers ahead!

Season 1 ends on a few cliffhangers, which will most likely get resolved in season 2. Nan St. George’s love triangle gets a conclusion. We get an explosive reveal of Nan expressing feelings for Guy Thwarte, but deciding to marry Theo instead to help out Jinny, her sister, with newfound class privileges. We’re expecting to see the aftermath of this marriage decision, along with what Nan does now with her social mobility.

The series is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and is produced by The Forge.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

