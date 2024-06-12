Robert Singer on The Boys.
(Prime Video)
Category:
News

‘The Boys’ Eric Kripke Knows Who He Does—and Doesn’t—Want to Work With

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 10:53 am

Fans know Eric Kripke for a lot of things. Outside of The Boys, many hear his name and thank him for giving us Supernatural. But recently, fans have realized that he loves working with the same actors time and time again.

Recommended Videos

Throughout The Boys, many members of the cast of Supernatural have made an appearance, and this season, Jeffrey Dean Morgan joined the cast. So what is the secret to who Kripke chooses to work with? It isn’t actually that complicated of an answer. When I brought up the cast that just keeps coming into Kripke’s shows, he pointed out how many actors he works with repeatedly and why.

“It’s a very simple answer, which is all of those people are good people,” Kripke said. He has also said recently that he wants to get Jared Padalecki on the show at some point, too. “Whenever I find anyone who’s talented and kind, I latch onto them. I’ve worked with Claudia [Doumit] on multiple shows. Malcolm Barrett from Timeless shows up on the show all the time. Giancarlo [Esposito] from Revolution. Like, anytime I have somebody who is kind and talented, I glom onto them and I keep bringing them back. And it’s just Supernatural, it was just loaded with people that were talented and kind. So honestly, it’s not more complicated than that.”

That’s honestly a great way of working. You like people so you want to work with them again. Which is exactly what Kripke said about bringing people back to his show. “I just like to work with nice people. Life’s too short to work with assholes. That’s as simple as it gets.” And isn’t that the truth.

You can see our full chat here:

The Boys season 4 hits Prime Video on June 13.

Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.