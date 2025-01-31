‘The best part of any fairytale:’ Glen Powell’s Ram ad is unhinged — and beautiful

It is a great Friday for me, a Glen Powell fan. Did I expect to get excited about a truck commercial? No and yet here we are.

There is truly nothing like a good car ad and some of your favorite celebrities take on the task of bringing them to life. I remember the first time I heard Chris Pine’s BMW commercial when I loudly said “Oh my god that’s Chris Pine.” Now, fans of Glen Powell can have the same experience. Except this one doesn’t have that much mystery to it. He’s very much live and in the flesh in this ad.

Powell posted a new trailer for his Ram Trucks ad, writing in the comments “The best part of any fairytale? When the hero skips the magic, ‘borrows’ a truck, and gets right to the action sequence.” He is rocking a look in the ad and he is both a Prince Charming and Goldilocks mixed into one character? This guy also needs to change his license plate so what IS this fairytale we’re watching?

Powell in the blonde wig is very much giving Hit Man vibes, which one fan wrote in the comments. “Now which hit man is this?” Another fan shared support for the wig, writing “Never has a wig wigged so hard. Absolute perfection.”

Close enough: Hello Prince Charming Glen Powell

There are many layers to this brief commercial. He has long blonde hair and the license plate says “G-Locks” and he even says “Don’t worry, Baby Bear” as he throws the other plate away. So it is very much a reference to the fairytale Goldilocks and the Three Bears. But his outfit kind of reminds me of Billy Magnussen as Rapunzel’s Prince in Into the Woods. Hence the confusion in my heart.

So I am labeling this character Prince Goldilocks Charming and I will need a whole book on his ram truck adventures. As is always the case with Glen Powell projects though, he just looks like he’s having a lot of fun with it. It’s a commercial. He could have just come in, said some lines, and left. But he’s giving a commercial where he is dressed like a fairytale character his all and it makes it really fun to see.

I am going to have to unpack Powell in that blonde wig though and it will take me some time but for now, I have a sudden urge to blast music in a truck with the windows down driving around in the summer. Damn, why is it STILL January?!

