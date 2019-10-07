Things We Saw Today: This Avengers Meme Is Here to Save Us All

What do you get when a bunch of professional divers/amateur geeks get together with a stash of props and a giant body of water? A great meme. Sure, this Avengers-inspired video isn’t the first time that something like this has been made but it is the best. I have yelled over the Iron Man one for the last hour.

Please, feast your eyes upon it:

The technical skill on display here is impressive because it’s the kind of thing where if one person messes up, you have to go back to the start and do it all again. The Marvel superhero poses are all on point and the resourcefulness of using ping-pong paddles as both Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer is as impressive as it is silly.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

