Amazon MGM picks a release date with a track record of success for ‘The Accountant 2’

Considered a surprise hit at the time of its successful box-office run, Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant found a second wind when it was recently made available on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

The sequel to the Ben Affleck film now has a release date, as Amazon MGM Studios has made public that The Accountant 2 will debut theatrically on April 25, 2025. The release date mirrors the April 2024 release of the production house’s tennis drama Challengers, which proved to be a major critical and commercial success. The last week of April slot gives the sequel an opportunity for a strong start, as the nearest major release is Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, which is scheduled to release on May 2, 2025.

The cast for the second chapter in The Accountant saga is more or less confirmed, with Ben Affleck set to lead the ensemble as Christian Wolff. Jon Bernthal returns to reprise his role as Brax, as do some of the other key cast members from the original: Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

Allison Robertson, Daniella Pineda, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey have been cast in undisclosed roles, with Bill Dubuque returning to pen the script. O’Connor is the director, with Affleck, Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams counting themselves among the producers. Amazon MGM has taken over distribution rights from Warner Bros. via Artists Equity, which serves as the studio for The Accountant 2.

The second part is likely to focus on Braxton, who (spoiler!) was revealed to be Christian Wolff’s brother at the end of the original. The follow-up will see Treasury Agent Marybeth Median call up Wolff for help when her former boss is taken out by mysterious assassins. Wolff in turn enlists his brother’s assistance to get to the bottom of the crime, with the trio becoming some of the most lethal killers’ targets in the process.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy