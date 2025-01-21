‘That’s just weird’: Trump’s disgusting nickname from MAGAs is rightfully shamed

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, Democrats tried to get a trend going where they called Republicans weird. It had some measure of success, because the extent to which Republicans worship convicted felon Donald Trump is deeply, deeply weird. Case in point: glance through Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, and you’ll see all sorts of posts referring to Donald Trump as “Daddy.”

The trump effect. They know daddys coming home tomorrow. — _Robo_ (@AmcApe_) January 19, 2025

Donald J Trump being sworn in Monday means DADDYS HOME!!! ? ? ? — Larry Leger (@larry_lege50261) January 18, 2025

It’s not just randos, well-known far-right names do this as well. Take Republican representative Byron Donalds for example. Yesterday he appeared on Fox News to suck up to Trump, making the toe-curling statement, “When Americans see deportations or repatriations happen, they’re gonna be like, ‘Thank you’. When they see the border closed, they’re gonna say, ‘This is what I voted for.’ When they see peace starting to break out again around the world, they’re gonna be like, ‘This is the stability that we were asking for.’”

Then he said, “Daddy’s back.”

This was met with disgust from left-wing commentators. Writer and podcaster Wajahat Ali wrote in response to the Fox News clip, “That’s just weird. Also, this particular Daddy has committed adultery on every single one of his wives, has been held liable for sexual assault, talked about Arnold Palmer’s junk, fellated a microphone, and partied with pedophile. Family values.” Yep, these are all things Donald Trump has very much done, and that’s not even mentioning his infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” quote about women. And yet currently the establishment is falling over itself to kiss the ring of the incoming president.

There’s also a disturbing sexual element to the “daddy” nickname. Far-right commentator Tucker Carlson used it during a Trump rally back in October, describing a household in chaos and a “hormone-addled” teenage daughter before the father returned. “When Dad gets home, you know what he says? You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now,” he said, speaking of a 15-year-old child he’d just invented. “And, no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No it’s not. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl, and it has to be this way.”

It sounded disgusting and many people were disturbed. “Fantasizing about reducing the strong women who oppose them down to little girls they can physically spank (usually with a wink and a nod to sexual overtones) is very unsurprising coming from Tucker Carlson,” wrote one X user. But, of course, it didn’t stop there. Now everyone from Lauren Boebert to Roseanne Barr and Tom MacDonald have referred to Trump as “Daddy.” It’s not only weird, it’s very weird.

In the comments below Ali’s Bluesky post, another user linked to a HuffPost article about the fascist playbook. The article dates back to 2016, the first time Trump was elected president. Number 10 on the list reads, “Declare yourself father of the people.” And it seems very much like this is the way America is headed right now.

