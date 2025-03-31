Thanks, Ketchup! ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ is SAVED!

If you have been desperately following Warner Bros. attempt at silencing Wile E. Coyote, we finally have good news! The Acme gods shined upon us all today! All thanks to Ketchup (Entertainment).

Originally, Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros. for a tax write off, the same thing that reportedly happened with their Batgirl movie. The fan outrage didn’t necessarily work to get us Batgirl but it did work to get Coyote vs. Acme bought by another company! It was released that Ketchup Entertainment is going to release the highly anticipated film in theaters sometime in 2026.

The Will Forte and John Cena led film put the two actors opposite animated Wile E. Coyote, feeling like the beloved Who Framed Roger Rabbit from 1988. Test audiences loved the movie and yet it seemed like Warner Bros. did not think it’d make enough money for them. Luckily, Ketchup swooped in to save the day.

Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

It is never fun when a movie you’ve heard about gets shelved. There reasons to do it, one being that studios think they’ll lose money on the project if they release it. But it doesn’t make sense that a movie that got good buzz about it would just get shelved for taxes. If anything, it showed a lot of us that David Zaslav doesn’t care about art and entertainment but, instead, only cares about a checkbook.

At last our long national nightmare is over

Now though we no longer after to fear the fate of Coyote vs. Acme. It means that we get to go to theaters and see it all for ourselves but that means that we have an important job: We all need to support this movie when it is released. We have to go to theaters and see it, probably more than once. Let’s make this movie a huge box office hit!

And I do think it is genuinely funny that we all get to thank Ketchup for doing this…

THANK YOU KETCHUP https://t.co/eC191DY2Pb — Ash Crossan ? SWCJ (@AshCrossan) March 31, 2025

So, if you were worried about ever seeing Coyote vs. Acme, don’t be! We were saved by Ketchup Entertainment and we give you our thanks.

