Thank you, Brad Winderbaum. I’d love more seasons of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Brad Winderbaum was on the Phase Hero podcast and talked about the future of Daredevil: Born Again. Lucky for me, his response was music to my ears!

Recommended Videos

The series, which has yet to debut on Disney+, is set to be a return to Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock from the Netflix series Daredevil. A perfect show with three seasons that was canceled when the Netflix Defenders verse started to head into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we’ve seen Cox’s Matt in MCU properties like Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, this series will be the first solo adventure for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Winderbaum spoke with Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Jamie Jirak, and Aaron Perine for their podcast and was open about his hope for Born Again. One of the things he said that I loved was that he anticipated “multiple seasons” of the show. MATT IS BACK, BABY!

He also got into the violent aspect of a Daredevil show and confirmed that it is still as violent as fans of the Netflix series want but was a challenge. “It all comes at a cost,” he told the Phase Hero podcast. They’d asked Winderbaum about the level of violence in the show. “It is one of the most violent things we’ve put on screen, but it’s in service of a greater tragedy that is really compelling.”

Winderbaum went on to talk about his own excitement. “I’m so excited for that show. I actually don’t think the audience is ready for this show,” he said. “It goes really deep into these characters. I loved the original show, and that cast is unbelievable. I remember having conversations with Kevin when the original series was cast. If we were making a movie about Daredevil, that would be the cast.”

This is what I want for Matty Murdock!

When the Netflix era of Marvel television ended, it was a sad day for those of us who love our New York heroes. It was a perfect way to spend time with Jessica Jones and Luke Cage and even Danny Rand. But it really hurt to know that I might not get more of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. I love my repressed Catholic boy very much.

Luckily, the MCU picked him up and is seemingly let us see Matt right where we left him. But I wouldn’t be truthful if I said I wasn’t afraid this would be a one and done thing. So Winderbaum anticipating “multiple” seasons with Matt is exactly what I want for my guy. And in the same interview, he did hint that there might be more with Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle as well.

Personally, I hope to see all the Defenders back in action because I miss them all but as long as I always have my Matt Murdock to fall back on, I will be very happy. I would love to see him team up with Spider-Man again though. Just putting that out there for the Marvel gods to hear.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy