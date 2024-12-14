Taylor Swift’s reaction to Selena Gomez’s engagement proves they are BFF goals

Taylor Swift proved she is (and always will be) Selena Gomez’s BFF with her reaction to the latter’s engagement!

On December 12, 2024, Selena Gomez announced her engagement with record producer Benny Blanco with adorable photos on her Instagram. The first photo featured a marquise diamond ring (the same cut she referenced in her song “Good For You”). Other photos showcased the idol happy with her ring and, of course, an adorable photo with her fiancé.

Fans were ecstatic to hear about Gomez and Blanco’s engagement, but none were as thrilled as her best friend, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Selena Gomez’s engagement has fans in tears

On Gomez’s post confirming her engagement with Blanco, Swift confirmed she will have a rather special role in her bestie’s wedding, jokingly informing fans, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

Swift’s comment on Gomez’s post amassed well over a million likes and even beat Blanco’s comment, “Hey wait… That’s my wife.” Talk about GOALS.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best friends since 2008. Since their friendship started, the two have not shied away from gushing about each other to the press. Earlier this year, Gomez revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair that she seeks out Swift for advice on music and creating new friendships. During that same interview, Gomez described Swift as a “big sister.”

Other celebrities react to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement

Taylor Swift was not the only celeb to showcase her excitement over Gomez and Blanco’s engagement. On Selena’s Instagram post, actress Lily Collins commented, “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both.” Jennifer Aniston wrote “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” under Gomez’s post.

Other celebrities who left supportive messages include Cardi B, Nina Dobrev, Cara Delevingne, Gordon Ramsay, Sofia Carson, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Laura Marano, and Julia Michaels.

Congratulations to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on their engagement!

