This New Excerpt From Star Wars: Resistance Reborn Has Us Feeling All the Feels

While we’ll have to wait until December to find how the Skywalker Saga ends with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we’ll get a look into a post-The Last Jedi galaxy with upcoming novel by Rebecca Roanhorse, Star Wars: Resistance Reborn. Following the Resistance in the wake of the devastating events of The Last Jedi, the novel will set up the plot of The Rise of Skywalker, helping Rey, Finn, Poe, and Leia become who they are at the start of the upcoming film.

This latest excerpt from the book, posted on StarWars.com, focuses on Rey and Leia. Leia is dealing with the double loss of Han and Luke as well as her son’s betrayal, and Rey is coping with the events of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. The pair talk about Kylo, and the future of the Resistance in a sweet and sad excerpt. Check out part of the excerpt below.

Finally Rey met her gaze, a question lurking there. Perhaps she wants to talk about Luke, Leia thought. We spoke of him, but briefly. Just an acknowledgment that he was at peace in the end. But then Rey said . . . “Kylo Ren. He’s your son . . .” Ah. Leia nodded and drank from her now cooling cup. Rey squirmed uncomfortably in her seat. “What happened to him?” she finally asked. “I mean, how did he turn to the dark side? He started in the light, didn’t he? He told me a story about Luke, about his training.” She exhaled. “I guess I just want to understand.” “I do, too.” “So you don’t know?” “I think you would have to ask Ben what happened to him.” “He wanted me to join him, but I couldn’t. I thought I could help him, but he only wanted me to become like him.” Rey’s face fell, and Leia could see the pain etched there. The girl cared about Ben, and he had disappointed her. “Ben has made his choices,” Leia said. “No one can save Ben but himself. And I don’t know if that is what he wants.” Rey nodded, a sharp dip of her chin. “I know that. I mean, ratio­nally I know, but I guess I held out hope.” “Hope is good,” Leia said, her voice gentle with understanding. “Hope is important, and sometimes it is all we have. But,” she said, smiling, “what does hope have to do with being rational?” She held out her hand and Rey leaned forward and took it, pressing her palm to Leia’s and squeezing. “I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” Rey whispered quietly.

The relationship between Rey and Kylo is a frequently debated source of intense discourse, and I’m glad that we’re finally hearing some canon confirmation on the fact that Kylo’s redemption is on him and him alone. It’s not Rey’s job, or Leia’s, to save Ben Solo. The only person who can do that is him, and he’s not interested yet in redeeming himself. This is key to understanding Kylo’s journey, and why Rey will hopefully continue to fight and not just be a vehicle for his redemption.

It’s important that Leia and Rey talk about what happened in The Last Jedi. They’ve both gone through so much, and it’s good that they are both able to talk to someone who truly understands what each has been through. And we all know that Star Wars is lacking in onscreen relationships between women. Leia serving as Rey’s mentor and mother figure won’t solve that problem, but it helps. Leia deserves to have the chance to lead another generation into the light.

The excerpt also talks about Poe being sent on a mission to find Resistance supporters. We’re likely to see the Resistance characters going on some trips to figure out who their allies are and what their next move should be. When we last left the Resistance, there was only a handful of them left. Somehow, they have to increase their numbers so they can win the day in The Rise of Skywalker. This book will undoubtedly explore that journey, as well as the ways in which our heroes grow.

I’m thrilled for the Rey and Leia content, as well as more Poe, but I also can’t wait to see how Finn and Rose evolve in this book. Finn is my favorite sequel trilogy character, and I can’t wait to see how he continues to grow into the hero of the Resistance he’s always been. Rose too deserves some love, especially as the marketing for The Rise of Skywalker continues to ignore her.

To say I’m excited for this book is an understatement. Star Wars novels are always fantastic, and I can’t wait to see my favorite characters in the wake of The Last Jedi as they become the legends they were always meant to be. Are you excited for Resistance Reborn?

