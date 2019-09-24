Gideon the Ninth Is a Giddy Queer Mash-Up of Science Fiction and Fantasy

Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth promises a swashbuckling queer hybrid of science fiction and fantasy that will leave you breathless. This book is like nothing you’ve ever encountered before. Charles Stross describes the plot as “lesbian necromancers explore a haunted gothic palace in space,” and really, what else could you possibly need?

Here’s the thing—in Gideon the Ninth, the Emperor needs necromancers.

The Emperor needs necromancers. The Ninth Necromancer needs a swordswoman. Gideon has a sword, some dirty magazines, and no time for undead nonsense. Gideon is ready to abandon a life (and afterlife) of servitude. So she prepares to launch her daring escape—but her nemesis won’t let her go so easily. Harrowhark has a chance at immortality. The Emperor has invited the heirs to each of his Houses to a deadly trial of wits and skill. If Harrow succeeds she will become his all-powerful right hand, but she needs her cavalier. Without Gideon, Harrow will fail, and the Ninth House will die. Of course, some things are better left dead.

Muir’s Gideon the Ninth is a new kind of genre adventure. You’ll be plunged into an exciting universe where intergalactic politics hinge on the skills of lesbian necromancers, with a unique and uncompromising protagonist. Gideon the Ninth is the sexy, funny, intricately world built science fiction/fantasy blend you never knew you needed, but now cannot live without. Ready for more? We know you are. Find out all about Gideon the Ninth here.

