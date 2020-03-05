comScore

Taika Waititi Making Willy Wonka Shows (Yes, Plural) for Netflix? I’ll Take a Golden Ticket, Please!

By Rachel LeishmanMar 5th, 2020, 4:50 pm
Taika Waititi and his Oscar

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a beloved book and story that has had multiple cinematic journeys. But now, Taika Watiti is taking his swim in the chocolate river, and thus, my excitement is blossoming. Even better, he’s making TWO series for Netflix based on the books, which—yes, kiddies—I hope means that Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator is getting its due.

Did I wake up and sing “I’ve Got A Golden Ticket” because of this news? Yes, yes I did. Set to write, direct, and executive produce two animated Roald Dahl series for Netflix, it seems as if Taika Waititi is determined to only take naps to get him through life.

The thing is, this makes a lot of sense. Am I annoyed that it is not live-action? Yes, because then I could forget the Tim Burton movie exists (and this is coming from someone who dressed like that Willy Wonka for Halloween when I was younger), but also, I’m annoyed because thinking of Taika Waititi as Willy Wonka could cure my 2020.

Now, I am but a weird person who loves Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator the most, so the fact that Taika Waititi is set to direct and write two animated series makes me think that he could, in fact, have room to include both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, because that would make the most sense, right?

So far, we know he’s making one “based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” according to Entertainment Weekly, and a second that’s “a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, that builds out their world.” If you’re announcing that he’s doing two animated Chocolate Factory series and dedicating one to Oompa-Loompas, why wouldn’t he have space for the other existing book in the series? I personally love Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator the most, and so to have my favorite writer and director finally bring it to life?

Part of me wonders when Taika Waititi is going to find the time to eat and sleep, but then again, I’m fine with him just writing everything and taking over Hollywood. I trust him, and so, apparently, does Twitter.

Can’t wait to see what Taika Waititi writes for an Oompa-Loompa song. It’s gonna be lit.

