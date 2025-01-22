Sydney Sweeney may be taking on Edgar Allan Poe and I am so here for it

Sydney Sweeney could be diving into the literary world for her next big project, and honestly, I’m so here for it.

Since her meteoric rise to fame in HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney has abided by one rule: Never let ’em know your next move. Going from girl-next-door Cassie Howard to carrier of the literal Antichrist in 2024’s Immaculate—with a rom-com and a truly head-scratching turn in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe along the way—was enough to give anyone whiplash, and it seems like she has no intention of slowing down.

Later this year, Sweeney will star in the film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s thriller novel The Housemaid and director David Michôd’s untitled Christy Martin biopic in 2026. Our girl is booked and busy! But from the sounds of it, she might be keeping her schedule open for a new gothic horror flick originally penned by none other than Edgar Allan Poe.

Sydney Sweeney keeps it macabre with rumored role in A24’s The Masque of the Red Death

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that Sweeney is in negotiations to star in A24 and Picturestart’s adaptation of Poe’s 1842 short, The Masque of the Red Death. Charlie Polinger has been tapped to write/direct, and from the sound of it, the film—described by the outlet as a “wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take on the short story”—could begin filming as early as this year. Although specifics are being kept under wraps, Sweeney is supposedly in talks to lead the project, meaning she could either play a gender-swapped version of Prince Prospero or the eponymous “Red Death,” a.k.a. a deadly plague.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time The Masque of the Red Death has been adapted for the big screen. Perhaps most famous is Roger Corman’s 1964 film of the same name, which stars horror legend Vincent Price and features some of the most underrated costume and set designs of the 20th century—seriously, it rules. Nods to The Masque of the Red Death also pop up throughout popular culture, including Stephen King’s The Shining, The Phantom of the Opera, and even Batman’s world. Yes, seriously.

Given A24’s catalog, I’m almost surprised it took them this long to crank out a Poe adaptation. The class commentary, Satanic panic, and medieval horror elements featured in the original story put The Masque of the Red Death right in A24’s wheelhouse. All they need is a killer lead, and this is bound to be a seriously good (and creepy) time at the movies. The Sydney Sweeney Scream Queen Cinematic Universe is just getting started, baby.

