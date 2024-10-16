People are certainly having a time with Sydney Sweeney’s latest role

Sydney Sweeney is one of the internet’s favorite people. Whether it is talking about Cassie in Euphoria, praising her comedic timing in Anyone But You, or getting our frights in with Immaculate, we love her. And her new role definitely has fans talking.

Sweeney was captured by paparazzi and it forced her to release a behind the scenes look at her new film where she is playing boxer Christy Martin. “Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram.

She went on, saying: “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.”

The film, which is directed by David Michod, is now in production. Martin’s story is an inspiring one, even with its darker moments. She competed as a professional boxer from 1989-2012 and she survived a murder attempt from her husband, James Martin. Ben Foster is playing him in the film. Te rest of the cast includes Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, and Tony Cavalero.

As is always the case with Sweeney, many online are reacting to the new images of her in an…interesting way. From people obsessed with the look to guys being weird about is, there is a range of emotions for Sweeney as Christy Martin.

Generally, people were excited about the look. Most were excited to see Sweeney use her acting ability but people did have fun with the memes.

The people love it

It was nice to see the general response to the image be a positive one. So many fans were excited to see Sweeney seemingly breaking the typecast mold and getting to show a different side of her in this movie.

muscle mommy sydney sweeney she has been freed from her typecast ??‍♀️ https://t.co/kQDaMFBZDV — ♡ Reina ♡♀?? (@reallyrichy_) October 16, 2024

Others were shocked by how surprising Sweeney looked in the images.

i wasn’t familiar with your game sydney https://t.co/N16UdpZlCA — Blair ? (@theblairw1tch) October 16, 2024

For many, this was a win for the “muscle mommies.”

big W for muscle mommies everywhere https://t.co/sKio35nxwO — mike wazowski (@urfavdad) October 16, 2024

Honestly, the best response was one user pointing out all of the dudes who use Sweeney as an example for what the ideal female body type should be is now going to have to contend with a more muscular version of Sweeney.

This is so ironic because all those weirdo incels who complain about women looking masculine, love Sydney and use her as an example of how women “should” look in their eyes. Now she has put on a few pounds of muscle and looks closer to the type of women they hate ? https://t.co/I7kprhmmQ9 — TG✨?? (@TerrelleGraham) October 16, 2024

A role like this can really take Sweeney to a whole new level in her career. We’ve seen her play the teen, the love interest, and even the nun. But to see her dive into a real life person and bring Martin’s story to life is going to be exciting. If this means that the 90s mullets make a return though, that might be a little overwhelming.

Until we know more about Sweeney’s turn as Martin, at leas we can all agree on one thing: She really can rock a brunette, curly mullet.

