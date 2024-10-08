Sydney Sweeney joins a movie that’s going to make BookTok swoon

Paul Feig, a page turner, Sydney Sweeney, and Amanda Seyfried? Say less! Lionsgate is adapting Freida McFadden’s novel The Housemaid and BookTok, get ready for another Sweeney performance to love!

Recommended Videos

The Housemaid will star Sweeney as Millie, a young woman struggling to get her life on track, who begins working as a housemaid for Nina (Seyfried) and her husband Andrew. Not everything is as it seems when the couple’s dirty secrets slowly are revealed. The book’s synopsis continues to explain the story, saying: “Things go downhill quickly as Nina Winchester exhibits increasingly bizarre and frustrating behavior. Millie is also offered a room in the house in the attic … that only locks from the outside.”

Sweeney and Seyfried working together is exciting for me. I love both of their filmographies and I do love when Paul Feig brings my favorite ladies into the same film. But putting them both in a psychological thriller has me beyond interested. We’ve seen Sweeney dip her toe into different genres recently. Post Euphoria, Sweeney has been a part of a romantic comedy starring opposite Glen Powell in Anyone But You, a horror film in Immaculate, and a new thriller movie with Eden.

So starring in this book adaptation opposite Seyfriend is a thrilling (get it?) next step in her career. And everyone involved in the project seems incredibly excited about it!

The cast and creatives are so excited!

McFadden took to Instagram to share how happy she was to have her work come to life. “I can’t even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!!” she wrote. “Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig… mind blown!!!!”

Feig also took to Instagram to talk about the announcement, saying that he was “so excited to bring this great book” to life with Sweeney and Seyfried. “Millie is on her way.” Sweeney posted the news herself on Instagram, writing “tell me about yourself, Millie” as her caption.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

The entire announcement is one fans of McFadden’s work should be thrilled by. I am someone who loves to read books that are being turned into films or television shows and to learn all about Millie this way has me itching to pick up my copy of The Housemaid.

Outside of the book itself and the casting news, we don’t know much else about the adaptation or whether or not they’re changing anything. For now, we can get excited about Seyfriend and Sweeney’s casting. And I can’t wait to see what Sweeney does to surprise us once more.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy