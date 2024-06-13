Shemar Moore as Hondo in 'S.W.A.T.'
(CBS)
Category:
TV

‘S.W.A.T.’ Likely to Conclude With Season 8 After Double Extension

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:47 am

The procedural action-drama S.W.A.T. concluded its seventh season with a bang, with lead character Hondo putting his life on the line to save LA.

Recommended Videos

Fans will now be eagerly awaiting the release of the eighth season, which will almost certainly premiere in either October or November of this year. All seasons of S.W.A.T. have premiered in the months of either September, October, or November, with season 7’s February release date being the only exception due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. For the same reason, the show was cut down to 13 episodes from its usual 18-23 episodes per season figure.

Kenny Johnson, who played the iconic character Dominique Luca on the show, will be absent from the season 8 cast list following his emotional departure from the team in season 7. Fans won’t see much of Nichelle Carmichael either, considering Rochelle Aytes has bagged a part in the upcoming TV drama Watson and won’t be returning in a recurring role. However, the prospect of her returning in the capacity of a guest star remains open. Series regulars Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, Alex Russell, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Anna Enger Ritch are all but confirmed to return for the next season.

S.W.A.T. follows the typical procedural format of tackling a case per week, and season 8 might be no different. Key plot lines to watch out for will be the potential introduction of a new character to make up for Luca’s exit, and Powell continuing to come to grips with the near-death episode she had in season 7.

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the show holds the unique distinction of being revived twice by CBS. S.W.A.T. was canceled in May 2023 but got re-commissioned for a season 7. The seventh season was supposed to be the final season, but CBS later backtracked and approved season 8, which is likely to be the conclusion of the series.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Category: TV
TV
Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Jun 13, 2024
Read Article These Are the New ‘Bridgerton’ Tunes You’ll Be Humming for Weeks To Come
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
Category: TV
TV
These Are the New ‘Bridgerton’ Tunes You’ll Be Humming for Weeks To Come
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 13, 2024
Read Article It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Category: TV
TV
It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Category: TV
TV
Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Jun 13, 2024
Read Article These Are the New ‘Bridgerton’ Tunes You’ll Be Humming for Weeks To Come
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
Category: TV
TV
These Are the New ‘Bridgerton’ Tunes You’ll Be Humming for Weeks To Come
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 13, 2024
Read Article It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Category: TV
TV
It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 13, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.