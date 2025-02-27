‘Survivor’ 48: Meet the castaways, release schedule, and where to stream

Survivor season 48 is here! Survivor, the most iconic reality TV game show, is back for yet another season, and this year is unlike any other as the show turns a quarter of a century old. The reality TV format originally aired on May 30, 2000, making it 25 years old this year. So, with that incredible milestone, we can only hope that more craziness will be brought to the survival show.

Recommended Videos

The 18 different cast members, who consist of a debate professor, a stunt performer, a flight attendant, a pizzeria owner, a PR consultant, and more, all came to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji in the summer of 2024 to compete against each other to win a million dollars, and now it’s your turn to watch all of the intensity unfold week after week. Continue reading to see when and where you can watch Survivor season 48 and find out the cast member’s names and what they do!

Where to stream Survivor season 48

Fans can watch Survivor 48 on Paramount+, which offers a free subscription to new subscribers.

Streaming: Watch Now On Paramount+.

When are new episodes of Survivor 48 released?

The two-hour season premiere of Survivor season 48 aired on Wednesday, February 26, on CBS and Paramount+. New 90-minute episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesdays on CBS and Paramount+ with Showime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch new episodes every Thursday.

Survivor season 48 cast

It’ll take a while to really get to know the new cast of Survivor 48 as they settle into the show’s format, but here’s what we know about them so far:

Stephanie Berger: Tech product lead in New York City

Shauhin Davari: Debate professor in Southern California

Eva Erickson: PhD candidate in Minnesota

Kyle Fraser: Attorney in New York City

Mitch Guerra: P.E. coach in Texas

Saiounia ‘Sai’ Hughley: Marketing professional in Southern California

Joe Hunter: Fire captain in Southern California

Kamilla Karthigesu: Software engineer in Toronto, Canada

David Kinne: Stunt performer in Southern California

Thomas Krottinger: Music executive in Los Angeles

Kevin Leung: Kevin Leung in Northern California

Cedrek McFadden: Surgeon in South Carolina

Charity Nelms: Flight attendant in Florida

Justin Pioppi: Pizzeria manager in Massachusetts

Bianca Roses: PR consultant in New Jersey

Chrissy Sarnowsky: Fire lieutenant in Chicago

Star Toomey: Sales expert in Georgia

Mary Zheng: Substance abuse counselor in Philadelphia

Let the fight for survival begin!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy