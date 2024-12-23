Superman wouldn’t have voted for Trump, be for real

The trailer for James Gunn’s Superman has ushered in a sea of bad takes. MAGA heads and Republicans really want to believe that Superman is one of them and that’s just the media illiteracy talking.

The argument that the conservatives have is that Clark Kent grew up on a farm. Okay, sure, if you want to ignore everything else about the character to say that he’d be a conservative, then sure. That fits your narrative. But if you look at a character like Clark Kent and think he’d vote for Donald Trump, you fundamentally misunderstand who Superman as a character is.

One man is really leading the charge on this. Jon Del Arroz has tweeted roughly the same thing twice and ignores the fact that Superman IS an immigrant and STANDS with immigrants to this country. You know, what conservatives DON’T do. In fact, Superman has called those who belittle people because of their race, gender, or religion “Un-American.”

So in what world do these Republican and MAGA heads live in? You think Superman would be A-Okay with what Donald Trump says about people? You think that he would allow a billionaire who DOESN’T use his money for good to just be president without him saying anything? Maybe look up what happened when Lex Luthor became president…

Anyway, one of their examples as to why Superman is a right-wing concept (insanity) is that he’s a “fit, strong, white male archetype.” My guy, he’s the DEFINITION of a wife guy…

Superman is an inherently right-wing concept.



He is super as a man — fit, strong, white male archetype. Loyal to one woman in marriage.



Early issues, he fights government corruption and is anti-war.



Not to mention a Christ figure. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/6m3Rot0xpK — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming ? (@jondelarroz) December 19, 2024

As if the first tweet wasn’t bad enough and he didn’t get ratioed enough, Del Arroz doubled down.

Superman has always embodied conservative, rural American values, the hard-working farm life.



That's why he resonates so much with people that James Gunn's trailer went so viral.



Hollywood misses the point and doesn't understand what makes Clark Kent great.



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/WMxlVntACH — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming ? (@jondelarroz) December 22, 2024

Hollywood doesn’t “miss” the point, you just don’t understand Superman

The point of Clark Kent has never been to uphold whatever warped Right-Wing values are. What he was meant to represent the every man. He’s the idea of hope and acceptance and what those two things can do for a person. Clark Kent is meant to embody the American dream, one that the MAGA party is actively trying to dismantle.

The Republican side of the political divide has never actually supported the idea of the American dream because it benefits everyone and not just them. Superman represents that hope for everyone and upholds values that would put him decidedly against everything that man like Donald Trump stands for.

Before you say “well you think he’d vote as a liberal then?!” Yes, I do. But that’s besides the point. I was not the one logging on to social media to push the narrative that Superman would vote for a man who believes he can do whatever he want to a woman’s body. That would be the Right-Wing people on social media who fundamentally misunderstand Superman as a character.

Personally, I believe that he is meant to represent everyone. No matter what you believe, Superman is supposed to give you hope. But if you are going to put a label on him, know that Trump would be the first on his list of people to throw out of power. In what world would Superman like him!? Lois Lane would never.

