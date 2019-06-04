comScore Boston to Host Straight Pride Parade Thanks to Whiny Bigots | The Mary Sue
Boston to Host a Meaningless “Straight Pride Parade” Thanks to Some Whiny Bigots

Rainbow flags are seen at the Stonewall National Monument

It just wouldn’t be Pride month without some insecure straight people attempting to redivert attention back to themselves, would it? One particularly attention-starved man has taken it upon himself to plan a Straight Pride parade, despite the fact that the very concept of “straight pride” is meaningless.

Pride was a response to societal shaming and oppression, as well as the violence LGBTQ+ people faced at the hands of the police. Straight pride is unnecessary because heterosexuality has never been persecuted. It’s the All Lives Matter of sexual identity.

What would a Straight Pride parade even look like?

As you might have guessed, “straight pride” in this case and probably most others is actually just code for “anti-LGBTQ+.” The guy who posted about the organizing isn’t just some straight man who really wants the world to know how much he loves women–he’s a far-right organizer with a love of fascist memes.

(Those are just a few excerpts from a much longer–and very informative–thread.)

If someone legitimately wanted to organize a Straight Pride parade just to celebrate heterosexual love and sex, that would be … well, it would be weird and unnecessary and we’d probably still laugh a lot, but it would be fine. This is not fine. This is bigotry and a desire for violence attempting to conflate those things with straightness and I sure hope every single non-bigoted straight person finds that personally offensive.

