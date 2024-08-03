DO Be a Boimler and Check Out the First Look at ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Final Season

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, fans got a first look at the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

On Saturday, July 27, at SDCC 2024’s “Star Trek Universe” panel, featuring an exclusive conversation with cast members Tawny Newsome (who plays Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (plays Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (plays Tendi), and Jerry O’Connell (plays First Officer Jack Ransom), Paramount+ finally debuted the official teaser trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5, the final season of its hit animated comedy series.

DO be a Boimler, and check it out for yourself below:

What will Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 be about?

Like the previous seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the fifth and final season will be 10 episodes long and sees our favorite U.S.S. Cerritos junior officers (Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford) tasked with closing space potholes, a.k.a. “subspace rifts causing chaos,” across the Alpha Quadrant—a task that would be a lot easier “if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations,” according to the official season 5 logline.

When will the final season of Lower Decks premiere?

(Paramount+)

At SDCC 2024 and via a press release, Paramount+ announced that Lower Decks’ fifth and final season will have a two-episode premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, October 24, 2024, both in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes of the season will be released on the service every Thursday until the series finale on Thursday, December 19.

Who in the Cerritos crew is returning for season 5?

(Paramount+)

The fan-favorite animated comedy series focuses on the support crew serving on the Cerritos, lovingly and mistakenly described as “one of Starfleet’s least important ships.” Once again, returning as the voice actors of our fave lower deckers are Tawny Newsome as Mariner, Jack Quaid as Boimler, Noël Wells as Tendi, and Eugene Cordero as Rutherford. Meanwhile, returning to voice the bridge crew are Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as First Officer Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lietenuent Shax, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

Where can you watch Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Trekkies can catch up with their favorite lower-deckers on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America.

(featured image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

