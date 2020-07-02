Things We Saw Today: Lord and Miller Say the New Techniques Make Spider-Verse 2 Even Better Than the First Film!

It’s no shock that I love Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. You may have noticed that I never stop talking about Spider-Man, or the tattoo of his mask on my wrist. So, news that a Spider-Verse sequel is underway delights me to no end. What’s interesting now is that Christopher Miller tweeted out that the artistic techniques being used for the visuals in the followup film make the first movie look “quaint.”

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

So … what does that mean? If you remember, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most visually stunning films of all time. In fact, it won the Oscar for Best Animated Picture. So, whatever they have in store for me, I’m ready for it. I can’t wait to cry over another movie about Spider-Man because, as the first one pointed out, anyone can wear the mask.

To be honest, they could make Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 a flipbook that I had to flip through in tandem with a dialogue track, and I’d watch it.

