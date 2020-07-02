comScore

Things We Saw Today: Lord and Miller Say the New Techniques Make Spider-Verse 2 Even Better Than the First Film!

By Rachel LeishmanJul 2nd, 2020, 5:45 pm

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

It’s no shock that I love Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. You may have noticed that I never stop talking about Spider-Man, or the tattoo of his mask on my wrist. So, news that a Spider-Verse sequel is underway delights me to no end. What’s interesting now is that Christopher Miller tweeted out that the artistic techniques being used for the visuals in the followup film make the first movie look “quaint.”

So … what does that mean? If you remember, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most visually stunning films of all time. In fact, it won the Oscar for Best Animated Picture. So, whatever they have in store for me, I’m ready for it. I can’t wait to cry over another movie about Spider-Man because, as the first one pointed out, anyone can wear the mask.

Miles Morales in Spider-Verse

(Marvel Entertainment)

To be honest, they could make Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 a flipbook that I had to flip through in tandem with a dialogue track, and I’d watch it.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

To keep the Spidey love going, also check out the amazing story of cancer survivor Mateo Coka’s trip to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home!

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!