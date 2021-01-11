So Which Marvel Rumors Are Wrong and Which Are “Shockingly Close,” KEVIN FEIGE?

Yesterday was a huge day for Marvel nerds. It felt like a return to the world before, for one brief moment. With WandaVision premiering on Disney+ this coming Friday, fans were gifted with an influx of information about the series and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the press day.

I sat in on the press conference myself, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was very much not giving anything away about the future of the MCU. He did almost slip up on a spoiler for WandaVision, and seeing Feige personally almost spill the beans was an out of body experience. But, in true Feige fashion, he didn’t break.

Getting to talk with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, though, he revealed that he’s seen the Spider-Man rumors circulating and that some are … on the money.

I’ve read some things. I’m not sure I’ve read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.

As someone who has many theories about what the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie has in store for us, I do think that we’re going to get Kraven the Hunter coming for Peter Parker and forcing him to escape into the multiverse for cover. I think the conversation surrounding the Defenders (from the Netflix MCU) is going to lead to Matt Murdock coming to Peter’s aid.

But I do think that some of the rumors seem to be a bit much. I just now want to know which ones that Kevin Feige himself has seen.

Feige went on to hint that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the biggest clue for what they call “Homecoming 3” (because … you know … Spider-Man 3 already exists, no matter how we try to forget …).

The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That’s the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we’re exploring that.

To be honest, exploring the multiverse, in general, is enough for me. I love learning about all the different worlds that exist within the Marvel canon, and getting to explore it through Peter Parker means that we can start to see other versions of the character come to life in the live-action world.

So … what we have is the knowledge that Kevin Feige isn’t giving anything away. He’s seen our theories. Some are correct, but others are not, and that’s all we pretty much have. So, I guess, Kevin … can you just like blink twice if Kraven the Hunter is for sure there?

