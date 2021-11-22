We’re closing in on the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and with that come new TV spots to get us excited about the movie! I don’t think we’re about to get any new footage of the movie this close to release (and after the big trailer drop last week, we probably won’t get another trailer at all), but it is interesting how they’re framing things for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a new TV spot titled “Sacrifice,” we get a recut version of the trailer that dropped the other day—this time, with a bit of a closer look at Electro so that we can see his new suit!

The sacrifice play

But I want to talk about the title. “Sacrifice” in regards to Peter Parker is, sort of, his entire deal. The reason why so many of us love him is because he’s always willing to sacrifice himself and his life in order to save someone. Peter is a hero almost to a fault. Why stop and protect himself when he can save someone he cares about or fix New York City? We’ve seen it on the pages of our favorite comics, in the cartoons that brought Peter Parker to life in the 90s, and in every version of Peter Parker in live-action.

Sure, there are times when he doesn’t want to make the sacrifice. In Spider-Man 3, he gives up the suit. He constantly wants to just have a moment to himself to live a normal life, and yet, our Peter will always do the right thing. We often hear about our Marvel heroes making the “sacrifice” play. Steve said Tony wouldn’t do it in The Avengers, and then Tony proved him wrong time and time again. Nat and Clint had a BATTLE over who would sacrifice themselves on Vormir. It’s built into the makeup of these characters.

But when it comes to Peter, it feels like he’s constantly being told he has to sacrifice something, and it really is a question of when is enough? Is it when Peter has nothing left to give? When everyone leaves him because they’re afraid of his villains? Or is it when Peter is dead because he has fully sacrificed his life to save New York?

Focusing on this aspect of Peter Parker almost hurts. He’s constantly giving things up even when he doesn’t want to, and after Far From Home, he’s forced to sacrifice everything to protect himself and those he cares about. So it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out for him in the future.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out this December, and as long as someone doesn’t decide to leak the entire movie, we’ll get to see what is next for Peter, his sacrifices, and the multiverse then.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

