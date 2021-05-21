Plot synopsis spoiler for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) and spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog (2020).

I was today years old when I found out that you could just go to the U.S. Copyright Office page, search for a movie title, and get a plot synopsis for upcoming films before any sort of trailer reveal. That’s exactly what Twitter user @Ninja_Risu did for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, set to release in 2022.

So, was just looking to see what Sega has done lately and ran past the Sonic 2 movie copyright and not sure anyone has posted this yet.#SonicMovie2 #sonicthehedghog pic.twitter.com/a6CrCyk4bG — Rocks the Squirrel (@Ninja_Risu) May 19, 2021

Rocks the Squirrel sounds like a resident of Green Hill Zone, by the way. I love it.

So, let’s dissect this plot summary, shall we?

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz.

I am not at all surprised that Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles are teaming up. Knuckles who, unlike Sonic, does not chuckle, tends to fall into Robotnik’s schemes. From his first entrance into the franchise:

To him believing Robotnik’s fake news about Sonic again in Sonic Adventure:

Knuckles. I love you, buddy, but sometimes you really are a knucklehead. Robotnik (er, Eggman, sorry) just tried to use a monster made of gel pen goop to kill you, yet you take his side?!

The tension between Knuckles and Sonic will be very interesting in this movie, mainly because it doesn’t have to be Robotnik’s fault—not entirely, anyway, because I’m sure Robotnik’s gonna come up with some false narratives about our good boy, Sonic. In the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, we saw the echidnas chasing after Sonic and his guardian owl, Longclaw. More specifically, the echidnas were after Sonic because of the power he possessed, forcing Longclaw to send Sonic to our world for his own safety.

That might seem out of character for echidnas when Knuckles is so chill (or so purely himbo, thanks to Sonic Boom), but Sonic Adventure did reveal that the echidnas, most definitely, effed some baby chaos up:

To me, this means that the animosity won’t just be coming from Knuckles when he runs into Sonic. I can’t imagine Sonic having fond memories of the echidnas after this traumatic childhood experience:

With Sonic flat out seeing echidnas as bad guys, it’s gonna take a lot of work to get him and Knuckles to be friends.

Robotnik and Knuckles teaming up to find “an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations,” tells me that they’re probably looking for the Master Emerald. This lines up with what Knuckles’ story usually revolves around in the classic games. He’s usually protecting the Master Emerald. He’s also, usually, the LAST of the echidnas, so I wonder if that entire civilization is even around anymore. We have no idea what’s happened in Sonic’s homeworld since he was sent to ours, so I’m hoping that we get some insight on that.

I expect some kind of recap from Tails who, according to the synopsis, will be teaming up with Sonic.

The REAL question is whether or not Knuckles will subscribe to the way echidnas go about doing things. Is he about that “pursue a powerful child” life? Is he just trying to protect the Master Emerald?

Is he a feminist?

DOES HE HAVE A HAT?! Give him back his hat you cowards!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released on April 8, 2022.

