‘Something is so f—– strange’: Americans are extremely skeptical over Kamala Harris’ concession speech

The election is over and many are confused how that is possible. Some ballots have not even been counted yet and still, Kamala Harris has already given her concession speech. It has many on high alert, wondering what is happening with the 2024 results.

Recommended Videos

The first thing I will note is that as of this moment, roughly 18 million people either didn’t vote or moved out of this country or died between 2020 to 2024. The numbers between the two elections are drastic. So what changed to have people not voting in 2024 when the election was, arguably, more important?

That aside, others are pointing out how odd it is that a recount in certain states has not been ordered. The reality is that the votes themselves are not even done being counted. At this moment, it is a projected win across the United States for Donald Trump but the final tally is not yet in. So everyone’s confusion over Harris conceding isn’t that shocking.

One user voiced their confusion pretty perfectly “something is so f*cking strange. Why is she not demanding a recount?”

something is so fucking strange. why is she not demanding a recount? https://t.co/frCsuXsjhA — not_xandra (@hahnsbratbottom) November 6, 2024

When someone in the replies pointed out that she can’t demand a recount because the counting isn’t done, this user reiterated how weird our system is that the votes can still be uncounted and the election is technically over. “So is this all just unofficial? based on prediction? how are they allowed to make an announcement and speeches before counting is done?” they said on X.

The point is that, as of this moment, Trump won the Popular Vote and the Electoral College. Unless the final tallies switch that, her conceding was more about a peaceful transition of power and not creating another bit of nonsense from the MAGA base.

statistically, she cannot win unless there is a change in the electoral college like we saw in 2016, but only half of california is reported along with some other states, there are millions more to be counted. i hope that investigations are opened regarding the voter intimidation… — gianna (@10000000bees) November 7, 2024

It was the smart move

Look, I don’t like that the race was over in one night. That’s depressing and upsetting to think about. Especially given the results. That being said, Harris conceding it not legally binding and what it shows is that she isn’t going to tell people to fight the results. She isn’t going to go down the same twisted and dark path that Donald Trump did in 2020. Harris is trying to inspire her base, tell them that it will be okay, and be the leader we need right now.

I also don’t like that this election had a lot of things happening that are seemingly being deemed as “fine.” We had bomb threats to Democratic polling places. The votes are not even fully counted and a winner has been named. To that point, some of these states were EXTREMELY close and those states were the swing states that both Harris and Trump needed to win. States where a recount would, any other year, happen.

All that being said, I do have hope that Harris conceding while the votes are still being tallied was a move to keep the peace but I hope that if and when the time comes to demand a recount, we still get to see that play out.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy