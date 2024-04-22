‘Someone Like You’ Movie 2024: Where To Watch

A tale of romance and redemption, Someone Like You is expected to attract a healthy number of viewers because of its hit source material, the book of the same name by Karen Kingsbury.

Audiences can catch the film in theaters, as it has been playing across the U.S. and Canada since Tuesday, April 2. Right now, that’s the only place to watch it, since it hasn’t made its home release yet, so the best way to find it is to check showtimes at your local movie theaters. There’s no news yet on which streaming services it’ll ultimately end up on when it finishes its theatrical run, but when it does, it should also be available via DVD and Blu-ray.

Someone Like You stars Sarah Fisher and Jake Allyn in the leading roles, with Lynn Collins, Robyn Lively, and Bart Johnson playing supporting acts. It’s directed by Tyler Russell, who has co-written the script with his mother, Karen Kingsbury.

The story follows Dawson Gage (Allyn) and London Quinn (Fisher) as their healthy relationship comes to a bitter end with London’s death, following which Dawson goes on a painful but promising journey to find her secret twin sister Andi Allen (Lynn Collins). The two sisters got separated during their parents’ IVF procedure, and after learning the truth from Dawson, Andi, a.k.a. Louise Quinn, leaves her home to meet her biological parents. How Louise and Dawson cope with the loss of London and find solace in each other forms the rest of the plot. All these details have been divulged in the trailer, so be rest assured about any spoilers.

The film is expected to attract Christian audiences, as the story leans heavily on faith and religion. The Easter release has ensured that the film will most likely realize its commercial potential. Kingsbury is known as the “Queen of Christian Fiction,” and a good box office return for Someone Like You will only help her strengthen that claim. Kingsbury has written more than 30 novels and has sold more than 25 million copies.

(featured image: Kingsbury Productions)

