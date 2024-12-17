Somehow, Palpatine Returned: US Senator getting roasted for apparently thinking the Galactic Empire sent drones over New Jersey

There comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a simple question: You can’t possible be this stupid? That’s what is happening now that a US Senator from Pennsylvania is out here tweeting that a TIE fighter is one of the drones over New Jersey. Yes, that TIE fighter.

Currently there are drones flying over New Jersey and no one knows why. To be even more clear, no one seems to care either because it is NEW JERSEY but still, it is reportedly happening. While many are confused as to why this is going on and why no one seems concerned, others have taken to making jokes about the situation. Jokes that clear have flown over the heads of sitting United States Senators.

Senator Doug Mastriano posted an image of a “crashed drone” discovered on Orange Beach. If you look closely, that’s no drone. That’s a space station (actually its a TIE fighter but I liked the joke). Mastriano started his post by writing “It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones.” Well it is inconceivable because those are TIE fighters from the Star Wars universe.

It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones. The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire… pic.twitter.com/qWqyH3dnkI — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) December 16, 2024

The responses to Mastriano’s post include a lot of people making jokes about Star Wars as well as many just questioning what is going on. Does he seriously not know what that is? Has he been living under a rock since 1977? Mastriano has been alive longer than Star Wars has been around. Surely the man has seen a TIE fighter before! They’re featured heavily in merch for the franchise.

His lack of knowledge is, unsurprisingly, a problem within the Republican party.

Yet another case of an elected official not understanding Star Wars

Time and time again, MAGA believes themselves to be the Rebel Alliance fighting back against the Empire. The Galactic Empire is one that aims to control what people in the galaxy can do and who has what power. You know, like Trump and his lackies and what Project 2025 entails. So how they see themselves as the REBELS will always baffle the mind.

Adding “mistook a TIE fighter for a real drone” is really the icing on the proverbial cake. What next? Is one of them going to say the moon is actually a giant ship that has planet destroying capabilities. Actually, you know what, I wouldn’t put it past the conspiracy theorists. Next thing you know, Marjorie Taylor Greene will have everyone online shouting for Han Solo’s arrest for shooting Greedo. Maclunkey!

So Mastriano, if you’re reading, what you posted is a ship flown in the fictional world of Star Wars that the Imperial pilots use. We do not, actually, have the capabilities of flying those out in space. If we did, I’d be trying to purchase my own Millennium Falcon to run away to the stars in. Just have to find me a giant furry over seven foot wookie to travel along with me.

