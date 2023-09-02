So You Want To Know More About Seeing a Movie in 4DX …

Have you ever wished that your movie theater seat could move you around in tune with the action onscreen? Have you ever wanted the theme park experience without paying $30 for parking? Well, now you can! You too can struggle to drink your overpriced soda while you’re being jiggled about in your chair. I know that doesn’t sound fun, but it actually is. If I could see every single movie in 4DX, I think that I would. Give me the 4DX version of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, you cowards!

Here in New York, our 4DX screenings are available at Regal Cinemas. And yes, I will put up with Pepsi options to get whiplash. The 4DX experience isn’t just your seat moving along with the movie. There is “water” you can also activate during any underwater scenes or splashes, but I tend to instantly turn that off. Still, if you want to get wet while watching The Meg 2, it’s an option.

The intention behind 4DX is to get viewers immersed in the film in a new way. Once, I went to a free 4DX screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (I was not about to pay to watch that movie), and my seat was programmed to Morbius. To me, was more enjoyable than watching The Secrets of Dumbledore anyway. Still, there are advantages to the format. Still, I’d watch as many 4DX movies as you can because it is a fun way to experience the magic of movies. My favorite 4DX experience was easily Birds of Prey.

The best 4DX

I saw Birds of Prey several times in theaters prior to the pandemic hitting. The film instantly became my favorite DC movie. One of the last times I saw it in theaters was at my first-ever 4DX screening. I will never forget the moment when Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) gets thrown into a car, because the seats moved so aggressively that I felt myself getting whiplash. Simpler times.

Still, I highlight recommend doing 4DX whenever you can. It’s not always available for a movie you want to see, but when the fates align? There’s nothing quite like it. Which is why it was so much fun to see Gran Turismo for the second time in 4DX.

You gotta go fast

Gran Turismo is based on the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) and his F1 racing career. Naturally, a film about racing was a perfect fit for 4DX. I will say, it was slightly disappointing that the car chase in Birds of Prey was better than this film, but it’s just the way the movie is paced. Still, I wish the 4DX screening I went to had a bit more action.

The best part is when a bottle of champagne is popped and you can see the water shooting straight up in the air throughout the theater. Honestly, I think every movie should be offered in 4DX. I’d go and see Poor Things with my seat moving around if I had to! Just maybe pop a Dramamine before you go.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

