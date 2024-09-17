So why IS ‘The Bear’ considered a comedy?

So … you’re wondering why The Bear is a comedy … I get it. The online chatter has been overwhelming. But it is pretty easy to understand once you start thinking about things. All you have to remember is what a comedy is defined as.

According to the actual website for the Emmys, it is up to the producers to decide what category their show competes in. Previously, the length of the show would factor into its status as either a “comedy” or a drama, but that is now no longer a factor.

“Categorization based on program length for a comedy or drama series has been eliminated. Episode length will no longer dictate submission categories. Instead, producers will now determine category submission, with the stipulation that the Television Academy’s Industry Panel reserves the right to review the producer’s preference,” the website says.

It also goes on to talk about how the series must have a minimum of six episodes where “the content is primarily comedic for comedy series entries or primarily dramatic for dramatic series entries.” That means as long as the show is mostly comedic or mostly dramatic, you’re fine. The issue with shows like The Bear is that everyone and their mother has an opinion on the tone of the show.

At the end of the day, those who matter in the decision making process have, however, deemed the series a comedy. I’ve already written about how the series is a comedy but given this context from the actual Emmys, it makes it even more obvious that the show fits under the new rules. You don’t have to agree with that, but it is the truth.

Sorry to disappoint, but the show is a comedy

Season 3 may challenge the rules given the more serious tone overall, but for this year’s consideration, the show was still a comedy. This round of Emmy Awards were for season 2 of The Bear, so the current conversation is a little frustrating given the differing tones of the seasons.

At the end of the day, the “reason” that the show is a comedy is because producers deemed it so. I have my reasons for thinking it is one, but those in charge of decisions for the show have said it is one. That should be enough for the rest of us.

