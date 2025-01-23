‘Sleazy, deranged, orange-faced man-baby’: Trump absolutely destroyed by a U.K. magazine’s trolling

When it comes to Donald Trump, foreign countries have some colorful things to say.

Canadian politicians have been dunking on the president for his “51st State” joke. Panama’s president has put up his rhetorical dukes when faced with the idea of a Trump-led military invasion, and a Danish lawmaker told Trump to “f**k off” after the president set his sights on Greenland. It’s an international roast-fest, and a British magazine may have just taken home the gold.

Donald Trump. An Apology.The new Private Eye is out now — Private Eye Magazine (@privateeyenews.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T08:07:53.845Z

In a deviously tongue-in-cheek tone, British satire magazine, Private Eye, published a full-page article entitled Donald Trump: An Apology. The article asks for clemency from the president for calling him a “sleazy, deranged, organized-faced man-baby,” and promises that it has since changed its opinion of Trump “in the light of his return to supreme power.”

The magazine went on to praise Trump’s political legacy, and assured him that its writers and editors now think he is a “political colossus, the voice of sanity, a champion of liberty, a model of probity and the saviour of the Western world.” The magazine went out to praise Trump’s aesthetic attributes, writing “he is also slim, handsome and young.”

In a final apology, Private Eye writes that it hopes to clear up any “confusion” caused by previous remarks, and thanks Trump for his generous invitation to “give him 94 million pounds to attend his Inauguration Event. This statement has not been fact checked,” reads the fine print.

It’s A+ level trolling, and beats Trump at his own game. The president often resorts to sarcasm and insult against his political opponents, and while he may believe his jabs to be comedy gold, they tend to land like the noodle-armed blows of a middle school bully. Trump has plenty nasty nicknames for his numerous political enemies, such as former president “Sleepy Joe” Biden, California governor Gavin “Newscum,” and frenemy Florida governor “Meatball” Ron DeSantis. While “Meatball” isn’t half bad, in an actual battle of wits, Trump is completely unarmed.

However, Private Eye isn’t the only humor magazine to take a shot at Trump. The president is the frequent target of American satire magazine The Onion, which has published a bevy of bangers against the president. “Confused Trump Autographs Swearing-In Bible Before Handing It Back To Justice Roberts,” was one of the magazine’s most recent dunks on the president, which described him signing a copy of the Bible with a sharpie while claiming that he wrote the book in 1997.

But when it comes to Trump dunks, the internet remains undefeated. The president found himself to be the subject of widespread mockery after Elon Musk’s recently meddling in government affairs. The president saw his carefully crafted strongman torn to shreds in a slew of AI art, which pictured Trump as Musk’s subservient butler, dog, and lover. Democrats jumped on the dogpile, with some claiming that Musk was a “Shadow President” puppeting Trump on a string. The trolling got so bad for Trump he himself had to come out and call the “President Musk” talk a “hoax,” as if the rumor didn’t directly stem from the actions of his own administration.

While Trump may try to fool Americans into thinking he is an implacable autocrat, his pride often proves to be his greatest source of weakness. And you know what they say about pride, it goeth before the fall. If humor magazines, rival politicians, and the internet keep on shooting him down, that fall will come soon.

