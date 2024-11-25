Skip the Coachella presale for tickets to see members of BLACKPINK and other K-pop stars in 2025

Coachella is back for another year in the desert, and they’re bringing out the K-pop stars! Continue reading to see which K-pop artists will be performing at the festival, along with ticket price information and schedule.

K-pop artists performing at Coachella 2025

Jennie Kim (Solo) and Lisa (Solo)

The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is no stranger to the Coachella stage. In 2019, they became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival, and in 2023, they went on to headline the show. Now, this year, two members of the group, Jennie and Lisa, will be performing solo for the very first time on the Coachella stage.

Enhypen

The rising K-pop boyband Enhypen, is also set to take the Coachella Stage. The band was first formed in 2021, and next year will mark their Coachella debut. Given that the band had just formed three years ago, they are said to be the fastest K-pop boy band to make it to the stage at the desert-held festival.

XG

Japanese girl band XG, who are based in Korea, are also making their Coachella debut! You can expect to hear songs like Shooting Star and Woke Up during their sets taking place over the course of both weekends one and two.

Coachella 2025 tickets

Tickets: StubHub

The Coachella 2025 pre-sale started on Friday, November 22, at 11 AM PT, and festival-goers can now buy either day-of passes or passes for the entire weekend, both one and two, on StubHub.

April 11, Friday Only

April 12, Saturday Only

April 13, Sunday Only

April 11 – 13, Weekend 1

April 18, Friday Only

April 19, Saturday Only

April 20, Sunday Only

April 18 – 20, Weekend 2

In addition to day-of passes, attendees can buy General Admission passes with a camping/shuttle pass or a VIP Pass. GA tickets grant access to the venue, the parking lots, and camping areas. VIP passes allow ticket-holders to access specialized areas with shade, restrooms with AC, and more food/beverage vendors. Parking passes must be purchased separately.

Coachella spans over the course of two weekends during the spring. This year, the festival will take place on Friday, April 11-13 and Friday, April 18-20. The same performers are scheduled for both weekends and will perform on the same day for both events. Times for when each artist is expected to hit the stage will be announced as the festival gets closer.

