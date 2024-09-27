‘Shrinking’ is just the wholesome show we need with a trailer for season 2!

There are shows that just make us feel something. Whether it is happiness at how joyful they are or some other emotional reaction to it, it puts the show in a special place in our hearts. That’s what Shrinking is for me and now we have a season 2 trailer!

The Jason Segel led series introduced us to Jimmy in season 1, a therapist who was working through his own grief. As everyone at the practice tries to help Jimmy get back to his life after his wife’s death, his unconventional methods lead to chaos in Jimmy’s professional life. Still, the end of season 1 had many of the characters better off in their relationships than they were at the start.

Now, season 2 is gearing up to hit Apple TV+ and we have our first look at where Jimmy, Paul (Harrison Ford), and the rest of the people in Jimmy’s life all are.

“Maybe you have too damn many”

Jimmy and Paul’s dynamic is what made Shrinking so special to me in season 1. Paul was always a no-nonsense guy who didn’t really want to share his personal life. Jimmy was the opposite. There is a moment in this trailer that really defines how the two men help each other. As they are standing across from each other, Jimmy makes a point about how closed off Paul is.

“You might argue ‘I don’t have enough boundaries.’ Well, maybe you have too damn many.” Season 1 had Paul dealing with his daughter, Meg (Lily Rabe). Their relationship was strained and it took the entire season for them to have an honest conversation together. Jimmy on the other hand, is way too open with everyone but his daughter.

We get to see Alice (Lukita Maxwell) point out in the trailer that she finally felt like she had her dad back and that is going to really set the tone for the season.

Getting the ones you love back

In season 1, Jimmy is depressed about the death of his wife and his relationship with his daughter is strained because of it. It took Jimmy really working on himself in season 1 to finally have a better relationship but he also had to fix his friendship with Brian (Michael Urie).

My hope for season 2, and this trailer really kind of shows that, is that these characters get to live in their love for each other a bit. Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Jimmy are flirty with each other, Sean (Luke Tennie) is still working with Jimmy to better himself. I want those dynamics to continue to grow and change for the better. It is what made Shrinking such a special show for me during season 1.

This trailer warmed my heart and got me so excited for what is to come next for these characters. Even if I know that it is going to make me incredibly emotional to watch. But that’s just the joy of a Bill Lawrence show (especially one with Brett Goldstein in it!?).

