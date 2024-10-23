The internet wished that Australian Survivor Heroes v. Villains turned into a battle royale after they’ve seen a viral clip between two contestants. This wasn’t an example of a microaggression—it’s plain and blatant racism.

Rubin, who lives in Melbourne, asked what part of the US Nina was from. Twine responded that she was from North Carolina. Twine emphasized that it was all the way to the East Coast. Rubin took offense to Twine’s response and said that she lived in the US half the time—thus, she did not need Twine to explain it to her like she’s “an idiot.”

Nobody was prepared to hear what Rubin had to say next. “I’m more African American than you are. You need to understand that.” To add fuel to the fire, Rubin clarified that she’s from Africa. Nobody asked—not Twine, not her other teammates, and not the internet. Everyone was taken aback by Rubin’s out-of-context and racially laced attack against Twine.

Social media was up in arms about Rogue’s racist comment. One comment from the TikTok video’s comment section wrote, “She was way calmer than I would’ve been.” Another comment on the TikTok video reads, “I wish this had suddenly become a whole different type of Survivor game.”

Rubin was born in Cape Town, South Africa. There’s no denying that she’s South African, but working in the US doesn’t make her African American. Her parents were Lithuanian Jews, making her claim about being African American entirely false.

Nina Twine gave her side of the story

Nina Twine said that this clip featured “the worst and most awkward moment” in her life. Twine had something to say in response to Rubin, but it wasn’t shown on air. After Rubin’s tirade, all Twine said was, “Good for you.”

I put my hand on her shoulder just like this how she did me ? JPL didn’t even stop my rant — Nina Twine (@NinaTwine) October 22, 2024

When Rubin was voted out, Twine confronted Rubin about her terrible behavior. Twine also added that “someone more deserving” should have been in Rubin’s place. That’s a slay that would’ve been too brutal to show on reality television.

