‘She looks as surprised as you do’: Redditor shares the wild story of their ‘fat’ rescue cat secretly becoming a mom

In what can only be described as the plot twist of the year, one Reddit user shared the story of their newly adopted cat, who went from “probably just fat” (per their vet) to “surprise mom” overnight. The result is as chaotic and heartwarming as it sounds.

A morning of mayhem

Our OP’s (original poster) cat, a recent rescue from a local coffee shop, visited the vet for a check-up. The diagnosis? She was “most probably just fat.” Classic. But in hindsight, the OP noted their new kitties’ slightly prominent nipples, which would be a detail that would become significant all too soon.

Fast forward to that fateful morning. OP wandered into their study to find wires scattered everywhere. Thinking it was just a typical cat-initiated disaster, they started cleaning up. That’s when they opened a drawer and were met with a scene straight out of a sitcom, “I woke up to these criminals in my wire drawer.”

Yes, their “fat” rescue cat had secretly been pregnant and had given birth to kittens overnight, inside the drawer. Ten minutes of frantic calls to their spouse followed the discovery and an emergency transformation of the guest room into a makeshift nursery.

Caption this

Reddit, as always, delivered gold in the comment section. One user joked, “She looks as surprised as you do,” perfectly capturing the new mom cat’s wide-eyed bewilderment in one of the post’s photos. Another chimed in with a comment from the cat’s point of view, “I DON’T KNOW WHERE THEY CAME FROM, I SWEAR,” channeling the cat’s imagined defense as she tries to play it cool.

Another comment added a dash of humor with some hard-earned relatability: “I also thought I was just fat,” which made me chuckle.

Kitten chaos 101

As the OP scrambled to figure out how to care for their new furry family, excellent advice came pouring in. One helpful commenter offered a comprehensive guide on kitten care, from daily weigh-ins with a kitchen scale to feeding tips for the nursing mom, “Momma should get kitten food, wet and dry, as much as she wants. You can’t overfeed a nursing mom.”

As a new cat parent, OP was worried about handling the kittens, but Reddit was quick to reassure them. “The whole ‘mom will reject them if they smell humans’ thing is largely a myth.” I’ve heard this myth spread around occasionally, and it always gives me pause. If you’re familiar with a cat who gave birth and have a good relationship with them, in my experience, it’s quite the opposite. I’ve both seen and had cats “bring” their kittens to their humans for babysitting time.

Chonky babies

In a wholesome update, the OP revealed they were adjusting well to their new roles as kitten guardians. One commenter described the kittens as “GOOD chonky kittens,” and OP agrees. If you’re wondering what’s next for this surprise cat family, the future looks bright. Thanks to the Reddit hive mind, they’ve got a plan for feeding, litter training, and eventual spaying/neutering.

For now, it’s all about enjoying the chaos, the cuteness, and the very chonky criminals who turned a regular morning into one for the books. Also, just a tip, if you’re ever told your rescue cat is “probably just fat,” double-check that. Or don’t, and you might just wake up to a drawer full of kittens.

