Things We Saw Today: ‘Shang-Chi’ Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment

On of our favorite YouTube series, the reliably hilarious Honest Trailers from Screen Junkies, finally takes on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The trailer comes in hot, mocking Disney and the MCU’s previous failed attempts at both Asian representation (i.e. Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange) and “thanking prison camp bureaucrats at the end of Mulan“, as well as the failed Netflix series Iron Fist.

The trailer also mocks the MCU’s reliance on Bad Dads as villains, as well as Shang-Chi’s relentless quest to understand who he is. They also joke that Shang-Chi’s father Wenwu, despite being crazy wealthy and skilled, still can’t tell the difference between rings and bracelets. Look, “Shang-Chi and the Ten Bracelets” just doesn’t have quite…ring to it? (I’ll show myself out.)

They also address Marvel’s dependence on VFX heavy finales, which they describe as “CGI toilet slurry.” They also laud Awkwafina for fulfilling 4 classic Marvel roles, “platonic love interest, reaction face giver, the ‘that just happened’ sidekick, and Hawkeye.” Like most Honest Trailers, this one makes fun of all the formulaic issues with the film, while acknowledging what makes it a satisfying watch.

This trailer is definitely one to check out, especially since Shang-Chi is now streaming on Disney+.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president, will light the first candle of the National Menorah today. (via CNN)

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s men’s Artistic Director, dies of cancer at 41. (via THR)

My Hero Academia reveals an old secret. (via io9)

You either want to have sex with a ghost or you don’t. This is the dividing line in American society today. pic.twitter.com/McCVG996aN — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 28, 2021

A new The Book of Boba Fett teaser just dropped. (via Collider)

Disney’s Encanto leads a lackluster holiday weekend box office. (via IndieWire)

Um yeah, we’re always down to discuss the ’90s cartoon Gargoyles. (via IGN)

Kronk is Jewish: it’s canon, y’all.

Happy Hanukkah! Learn how to make and play your very own game of dreidel with Kronk! pic.twitter.com/ket1zT5viZ — Disney (@Disney) November 28, 2021

Happy Hanukkah, Mary Suevians!

