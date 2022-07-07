‘Sex Education’ Is Losing Two of Its Best Supporting Characters

Netflix’s Sex Education has been producing and fostering a lot of U.K. talent, but that also means saying goodbye to more characters as they go on to new adventures.

Patricia Allison, who plays the queer character of Ola Nyman on the hit Netflix show, announced that she “won’t be joining the team” for Sex Education season 4, because she wants to pursue “some other little things.” As shared on TechRadar, this news follows the loss of Simone Ashley, who, due to her obligations on Bridgerton, will be unable to reprise her role as Olivia Hanan.

Ola’s loss is sad because she has a major relationship with Lily and has a half-sister with series lead Otis (Asa Butterfield). Maybe her issues with missing her mother will lead the character to go spend time with that part of her family. As for Olivia, she has mostly been a background player, but her dynamic with Ruby and the other popular crowd will be missed. Also, would anyone complain about more Simone Ashley being gorgeous onscreen?

Sex Education has become on of the most beloved teen dramas out now due to its candid discussions about sex and sexuality, without coming across as exploitative like other teen series involving sex. It was renewed for a fourth season, and that may end up being its final. All good things must come to an end, but with the MVP of the show Ncuti Gatwa, who played Eric Effiong, on his journey to be the next Doctor on Doctor Who and crossing over to American media in the new Barbie film, it seems like there will be a lot of characters leaving.

Better to let them graduate with dignity than to keep writing them off.

(via TechRadar)

