Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain Promise Marital Drama in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage Trailer

The wildly talented Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are taking us down the ups and downs of marriage in the official teaser trailer for Scenes From a Marriage. For some, it might seem a little too close to Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but personally, I’m down for exploring an updated version of the 1973 Swedish miniseries this limited series is based on.

According to IndieWire, Scenes From a Marriage “re-examines the blistering 1973 miniseries’ iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, and marriage through the lens of a modern-day American couple.” Over a decade we see what these two go through when it comes to their relationship, the battles fought over the years, and the way their bond has grown and evolved.

The original series of the same name by Ingmar Bergman chronicles “the many years of love and turmoil that bind Marianne and Johan through matrimony, infidelity, divorce, and subsequent partners” according to IMDB. Personally, I’m down to watch anything with Isaac and Chastain, but I’m really hoping that the cheating part of the story doesn’t happen because I have no idea how a character would come back from that.

Scenes From a Marriage does have one absolute positive that I’d love to see more of, a.k.a. Oscar Isaac serenading his kid with the power of song. Now that is something that I can watch for an hour and a half with no hesitation on my part. That’s why HBO put it in the trailer. They know what we want and they delivered on it!

This limited series is produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO, according to Collider. It’s set to be executive produced by Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard.

Scenes From a Marriage will premiere on HBO in September.

(image: Jojo Whilden/HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]