10 Lucky Readers Will Win a Copy of Eloisa James’ Sexy New Book Say No to the Duke!

Ten readers of The Mary Sue will get to skip the summer doldrums with copies of bestselling author Eloisa James’ Say No to the Duke! This is the right way to sizzle in a heatwave.

While we love being able to give away even a single book to you, our beloved Mary Suevians, we’re thrilled to be able to offer ten whole books this time. Eloisa James’ exciting romance novels are often favorite picks from our book guru Princess Weekes, and now’s your chance to have a copy sent straight to your boudoir.

Dive into Lady Betsy Wilde’s conundrum: honestly, who would you choose—the stuffy duke after your hand or the clever rogue?

Could she possibly refuse a duke’s hand—in favor of a sardonic, sinful rake? Lady Betsy Wilde’s first season was triumphant by any measure, and a duke has proposed—but before marriage, she longs for one last adventure. No gentleman would agree to her scandalous plan—but Lord Jeremy Roden is no gentleman. He offers a wager. If she wins a billiards game, he’ll provide the breeches. If he wins…she is his, for one wild night. But what happens when Jeremy realizes that one night will never be enough? In the most important battle of his life, he’ll have to convince Betsy to say no to the duke.

Here’s how to win Say No to the Duke:

Entry date now – 7/22

(10) lucky winners

Each winner will get (1) copy of the book

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – Say No to the Duke”

PLEASE NOTE that by entering this giveaway, the entrants will automatically opt into our email list. This giveaway is limited to U.S. addresses only (but if U.S. residents want to help out Canadian or overseas friends by entering for them or taking on the shipping, we won’t judge).

You can find out more scintillating details about Eloisa James and Say No to the Duke here. Good luck!

