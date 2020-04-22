Things We Saw Today: First Three Seasons of Sailor Moon Will Be Streaming for Free on YouTube—In Japan Only

Before the new Sailor Moon comes out in Japan, some fans of the iconic magical girl series are going to have a fantastic treat with access to the first three seasons of the original 90s series for free on YouTube. According to Crunchyroll, the platform will be releasing 10 episodes a week starting on Friday, April 24th, until all 127 episodes are made available before the end of July. Sad news, this is happening in Japan only. Cue us crying from Brooklyn.

This reason they are stopping at the third season is that the upcoming two-part Sailor Moon film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie is supposed to be released in Japan on September 11th. The movie based on a storyline from the original manga that became the anime’s fourth season. This will be a way for people to catch up on the series and revisit the events leading up to season four.

For those of us not in Japan, the series is streaming on Hulu so if you wanted to get your Moonie on, that is one way to do it. Having it free on a platform like YouTube for all to access would have been great, but alas.

(via The Verge, image: Toei Animation)

