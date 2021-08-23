Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-own the football club known as AFC Wrexham—in real life. As two kings of absolute chaos, it’s not surprising that many people around the world are asking the question “why?” in regards to this news. What are their motives? What bit do they have planned? After all, Reynolds and McElhenney aren’t exactly known for being serious about anything.

Reynolds has explained why they bought Wrexham, telling This Morning, “It seemed like an interesting proposition. We were looking at a bunch of different teams and the thing for me that really struck a chord about Wrexham was how intrinsically tied communities are to their football club. It’s a more all encompassing project with Wrexham – their supporters, their community, and taking them back into the English Football League. That is our goal and our hope. We are super excited.”

So, surprisingly, Reynolds and McElhenney buying a football team is not a bit! But I suppose that Ted Lasso‘s Higgins hadn’t seen Reynolds’ interview with This Morning, because in season 2 episode 5 of the hit Apple TV+ series, Higgins explains to Rebecca that he has an email from AFC Wrexham’s new owners, “showbiz magnates Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds,” but he isn’t sure if it’s a joke or not.

Reynolds clearly had a problem with his ownership being called into question and posted this very serious cease and desist letter that can only be rectified by Reynolds receiving some of Ted Lasso’s famous biscuits.

Reynolds writes:

“Dear Apple TV+ It has some to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso, our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named “Higgins.” While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans, and the entire Wrexham community. To avoid legal action please send 2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits to the Racecourse Ground, Mold Rd, Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the Wrexham AFC season begins on Saturday, August 21st at 3PM.”

To be fair, the joke was that Higgins wasn’t sure whether or not Reynolds and McElhenney’s purchasing of the team was a bit or not, which makes sense. But if this works and they get boxes of Ted’s biscuits, can I request the same for the number of times this show has made me cry at the drop of a hat? I think I deserve some of those biscuits for that.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney clearly love that they own a football team, and we should not question anything coming from the desk of RR McReynolds. So, Higgins … maybe return that phone call?

(image: Apple TV+)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]