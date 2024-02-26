Ryan Gosling Knows Exactly What We Want to See at the Oscars

He’s still Kenough! According to Variety, Ryan Gosling will be performing his smash hit, Oscar-nominated number from Barbie, “I’m Just Ken” at the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10.

Will the number be as Kenergetic on stage as it was in the movie? We’ll have to wait and see, but Gosling hasn’t disappointed us yet with his onscreen and offscreen tour de force as Ken.

Never has a man loved playing a role so much. Gosling has been so (K)enthusiastic about being plastic, it’s fantastic. In addition to singing the praises of the movie (and the people he made it with) constantly, he’s even done a holiday version of “I’m Just Ken”!

In fact, Gosling was up for performing at the Oscars before he was even offered the opportunity. During an interview with Variety earlier this year, he said, “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it,” before pondering on just how much of the Oscars budget would be given over to the number. Let’s hope everyone involved is dreaming big right now!

Oscar presenters were announced today

Some other non-Barbie-related details about the 96th Academy Awards ceremony dropped today as well. We now know some of the main presenters who will be handing out the awards. All four of the actors who picked up acting Oscars last year will be presenting on March 10, so that’s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis (all of whom won for Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Brendan Fraser (who won for The Whale.)

Joining them will be Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, and Sam Rockwell, as well as three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Michelle Pfeiffer and A-lister/hopefully future Oscar winner Zendaya. It’s going to be one highly Kentertaining ceremony.

