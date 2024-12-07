Rockettes Christmas Spectacular tickets are still available for Radio City Music Hall shows

It’s that time of year again when the Rockettes put on their Christmas Spectacular show at Radio City Music Hall, and we have everything you need to know from what dates you can see them perform, ticket prices, and more!

The Rockettes, known for their synchronized routines, kickline, and glamorous style, first debuted in 1925 and have been putting on a show from November to January every year at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The show is iconic and completely worth the watch! Keep reading to see when you can attend one of these incredible performances.

Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Tickets

Anyone looking to attend the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular can buy their tickets now on StubHub. Prices may vary depending on what time of day you see the show and what night you attend. At the time of writing, it looks like the cheapest tickets range from $85 to $100, but that is if you’re sitting in the third mezzanine. If you prefer to get a closer look, you may have to spend upwards of $170 to $180.

Rockettes Christmas Spectacular – Radio City Music Hall Seating Chart

Rockettes Christmas Spectacular 2025 Schedule

The Rockettes are putting on a show every day until January 5. Each day has multiple showings, providing optimal options for you and your family to see the show! Times range from anywhere in the morning, afternoon, and evening. See below for the full Rockettes Christmas spectacular schedule for 2025.

