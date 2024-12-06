Robert Pattinson’s history of lying is one of the best things about him

As a millennial, my love of Robert Pattinson is very pure and very real. Call it watching his movies at an important age but I think the reality is that we all just love how unhinged he is. Like lying in interviews for the fun of it.

During a profile with The New York Times, the actor explained that sometimes, he just gets bored when he is doing a press junket. That in turn means that he wants to have a little fun. That fun just happens to be lying about things and seeing how people react to it. Like that time he said he watched a clown die at the circus and everyone believed him.

Really. In 2011, Pattinson was on The Today Show when he brought up the circus because of his movie, Water For Elephants. His connection with the circus was dark and twisted and shocked audiences. “The first time I went to see the circus, somebody died. One of the clowns died.” When Matt Lauer obviously had questions about this, Pattison said “His little car exploded on him. The joke car exploded on him.”

Since, we have all learned it was a lie and it became a thing among fans. Was he ever telling the truth when he started telling these stories? With his profile in the New York Times though, he explained why he does it. He even admitted to being shocked by the clip years later. “There was absolutely no hesitation at all [in my voice]. I’m like, ‘What on earth? Are you possessed?’”

He went on to say that I was build out of boredom. He can only be asked about being famous so many times before he makes things up. But it is one of the reasons why we love him.

A Robert Pattinson lie is the best gift

All of his lies are some outrageous thing. But it is a testament to people that they believe them. The clown car was one thing but he’s also said he bored a stalker away from him, sold sawdust as drugs while in school, and more. And here we all are, believing him. The stalker story really made the rounds on the internet with people believing it.

I get it. I’ve been in junket rooms and I know how often they’re asked the same questions over and over again. It is what makes my job hard. I have to think of a question 25 other journalists haven’t asked yet. But that’s what makes the “good question” response feel so great. For Pattinson, he’s doing his own self care in a way. Bored because you have to repeat yourself all day? Just lie and watch the fires you set burn.

Honestly, this is jus what makes Pattinson so special to fans. He doesn’t do it out of a hatred of this industry. It happens because he’s bored and, according to him, is something he isn’t really controlling. It’s just his boredom lashing out and that’s even better.

