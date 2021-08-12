comScore Rest In Peace to Sherlock's Mrs. Hudson, Una Stubbs

Things We Saw Today: Rest in Peace to Sherlock’s Mrs. Hudson, Una Stubbs

By Rachel Leishman Aug 12th, 2021
 

Una Stubbs in Sherlock

Una Stubbs was an accomplished actress who graced us all with a wonderfully brilliant career. She has passed away at the age of 84 following a brief illness, according to TVLine. While she starred in Till Death Do Us Part, many of us stateside knew her as the affectionate Mrs. Hudson on the BBC series Sherlock.

sherlock talking about mrs. hudson

She brought joy to our lives as Mrs. Hudon and was an incredible actress throughout her sixty-plus years in show business, and she will be greatly missed.

Twitter was filled with wonderful messages from fans and costars sharing their love for Stubbs.

Our thoughts go out to Una Stubbs’ loved ones.

