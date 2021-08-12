Una Stubbs was an accomplished actress who graced us all with a wonderfully brilliant career. She has passed away at the age of 84 following a brief illness, according to TVLine. While she starred in Till Death Do Us Part, many of us stateside knew her as the affectionate Mrs. Hudson on the BBC series Sherlock.

She brought joy to our lives as Mrs. Hudon and was an incredible actress throughout her sixty-plus years in show business, and she will be greatly missed.

Twitter was filled with wonderful messages from fans and costars sharing their love for Stubbs.

It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling. ❤️ — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) August 12, 2021

Sad news, the legendary Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84. She passed away at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family The film Summer Holiday, Till Death Us Do Part, Give Us A Clue, Sherlock and so much more. What a career! #RIPUnaStubbs #UnaStubbs pic.twitter.com/3bmQqwWO0j — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) August 12, 2021

“Mrs Hudson, leave Baker Street? England would fall!” I guess England is about to fall then Sherlock… 😞 RIP Una Stubbs. #MrsHudson #Sherlock #RIPUnaStubbs pic.twitter.com/HiZCBMTwkA — Jo Day (@JoDay18) August 12, 2021

With deepest sympathy on the passing of Una Stubbs… A wonderful & talented lady. – Paul pic.twitter.com/nSn9cKm8an — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) August 12, 2021

Oh goodness that is awfully sad news about lovely, lovely Una Stubbs. I was lucky enough to interview her and we had dinner a couple of times after that. She was so sweet, gentle and lovable. Here I am all huge next to her delicate little charming self. pic.twitter.com/SFfsPzokvH — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) August 12, 2021

Our thoughts go out to Una Stubbs’ loved ones.

(image: BBC)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

A nurse who made anti-vaccine social media posts may have injected up to 8,600 people with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine, police say https://t.co/P7HSOEkVXH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 11, 2021

Iman Vellani opened up about joining the MCU as Kamala Khan. (via SlashFilm)

#BREAKING: Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Britney’s Conservator #FreeBritney https://t.co/UrzIPLPrIW — TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2021

The trailer for My Little Pony: A New Generation is here. (via ComicBook.com

Nearly one month after igniting a bathing debate, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hilariously documented their children’s bath time. https://t.co/RceOWlxqWo — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 12, 2021

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]