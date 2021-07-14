Twitter announced Wednesday that it would be putting an end to Fleets, the disappearing tweet function it had only just fully rolled out to all users in November. But I guess it doesn’t take long to realize that pretty much no one was interested in that idea at all.

did fleets outlive quibi — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 14, 2021

The Twitter Support account took a break from not banning Nazis today to explain that they “learned a lot from Fleets.” Apparently, the idea was “to help people feel comfortable joining the conversation in a low-pressure way,” but, the account writes, “it turns out Fleets were mainly used by those Tweeting the most.”

we’re removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we’re sorry or you’re welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

Some of that “new stuff” they’re working on includes Twitter “Spaces”—their Clubhouse-style live audio chat rooms (i.e. live podcasts I think?), which will appear at the top of your timeline, where Fleets have been. Meaning most of us can continue to ignore that space altogether.

RIP Fleets, we hardly knew you (and we were OK with that).

Appalled that Twitter is abandoning fleets after entire news rooms shifted to fleet based reporting and content. — chris person (@Papapishu) July 14, 2021

Let’s see, what else …

A Cape Cod restaurant closed for a “day of kindness” due to the “astronomical influx daily” of rude, verbally abusive customers making their employees cry. (via The Hill)

Don Cheadle had the same reaction to his Emmy nomination as the rest of us. (via The Root)

Did you give up your bra during quarantine? Well, you’ve got something in common with Gillian Anderson. (via Pajiba)

And on the same day Fleets are axed!

Microsoft threatens to resurrect Clippy as an Office emoji https://t.co/bWNDgLVW2k pic.twitter.com/4mnnMPP8ug — The Verge (@verge) July 14, 2021

Accurate:

Jo, Beth, Amy and Meg pic.twitter.com/dlUiwFsd94 — Carrie Wittmer 🐊 (@carriesnotscary) July 14, 2021

What did you all see out there today that doesn’t involve Loki spoilers?

