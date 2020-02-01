comScore

Things We Saw Today: RIP ‘Queen of Suspense’ Mary Higgins Clark

The celebrated mystery author passed away at 92.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 1st, 2020, 5:54 pm
mary higgins clark

(image: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Mary Higgins Clark, the beloved author best known as the “queen of suspense”, has passed away at the age of 92. Higgins Clark wrote 56 books, all of which became bestsellers, with over 100 million copies sold worldwide. For many mystery fans, her work was a gateway that led to a lifelong love of the genre.

Higgins Clark became a widow at 37, left to raise her 5 children alone. She found work as a radio series scriptwriter and sold short stories while struggling to support her family. In 1975, at the age of 48, her first suspense novel Where Are the Children? was published and became a hit. From then on, she continued writing at a brisk pace and earned a legion of fans.

Michael Korda, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Simon & Schuster, said of Higgins Clark, “She was unique. Nobody ever bonded more completely with her readers than Mary did; she understood them as if they were members of her own family. She was always absolutely sure of what they wanted to read—and, perhaps more important, what they didn’t want to read—and yet she managed to surprise them with every book.”

Many fellow authors and fans took to social media pay tribute to Mary Higgins Clark.

(via CNN)

Are you boldly going into the weekend or getting scared of your own shadow, Mary Suevians?

