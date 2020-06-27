comScore

Things We Saw Today: RIP Animation Story Artist and Director Kelly Asbury

The animation legend passed away at 60.

By Chelsea SteinerJun 27th, 2020, 5:57 pm

kelly asbury

You may not recognize the name but you undoubtedly know the work of Kelly Asbury. The legendary animator directed the Oscar-nominated films Shrek 2 and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. He also worked on classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Chicken Run, Wreck-It Ralph, and Frozen to name a few.

Asbury began his career at Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1983, and from there had a hand in countless animated films. Inside Out writer Ronnie del Carmen, who worked with Asbury on The Prince of Egypt, said “Everyone loved Kelly, it’s impossible to not be charmed by him or feed off of his positive energy. We worked together on Prince of Egypt and when I joined Pixar stories of the great ‘Kell-god’ was already legend. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace dear friend.”

Kelly left his thumbprint on nearly every beloved animated film of the past four decades. Those films we grew up with had a profound effect on our childhoods, and continue to do so today. What a gift.

Many took to Twitter to remember Asbury and pay their respects:

(via Variety, image: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.