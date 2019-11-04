comScore

Audio of Richard Spencer’s Nazi Tirade Is Disgusting but It’s Not a New Revelation

When someone shows you they're a Nazi, believe them the first time.

By Vivian KaneNov 4th, 2019, 1:26 pm

Anti-Nazi protester holds a sign saying "Deport Nazis" with police in the foreground.

Richard Spencer has always been a Nazi. He worked hard to trick people and mainstream media outlets into thinking his brand of white nationalism could be palatable to regular people and even have a legitimate place in the modern political discourse. He wears fancy suits and speaks eloquently and he doesn’t keep his beliefs to 8chan or basement klan meetings, instead opting to create the sort of public presence that Twitter refuses to ban and that major outlets write near-fawning profiles of. He’s also responsible for coining the term “alt-right” in an ultimately successful attempt to mollify the image of actual Nazis.

But it was always a scam. That should have been clear to anyone paying attention, but instead, we’ve seen him continue to book cable news appearances (he was just on CNN less than four months ago) and ignite debates over how just how much of a Nazi does a person have to be to justify punching them without it somehow signifying a loss of political civility. Richard Spencer wanted to legitimize a violent movement by giving it a polite, clean-cut face and it’s absolutely shameful how well his grift worked on a national scale.

Milo Yiannopoulos, another obnoxious face of the “alt-right” movement, posted a video to YouTube Sunday night that contains audio of a person Milo claims is Spencer, screaming a racist diatribe about enslaving and dominating groups of people.

Warning: The audio here is incredibly disturbing.

The audio, which includes use of slurs like “kikes” and “octaroons,” was allegedly taken shortly after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville where counter-protester Heather Heyer was murdered.

“We are coming back here like a hundred fucking times,” Spencer can be heard saying, and the “here” he’s referring to is presumably Charlottesville. “I am so mad. I am so mad at these fucking people.”

“They don’t do this to fucking me,” he screamed. “We’re going to ritualistically humiliate them. I am coming back here every fucking weekend if I have to. Like this is never over! I win! They fucking lose!”

This is horrific but again, it doesn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about Spencer, assuming you weren’t blinded by his “upstanding young man” charade.

(image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

